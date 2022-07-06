Velasquez (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Velasquez developed a blister on his right index finger and will now be away from the team for at least 15 days while attempting to heal it. Jimmy Lambert was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday to take his spot in the bullpen.
