Velasquez (finger) is on the verge of beginning a rehab assignment, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Velasquez has missed nearly a month with his injury, but he is just about to enter the final stage of his recovery. It's unclear how many times Velasquez will throw in the minors before rejoining the big club, but he should do so at some point this month.

