Velasquez will start Friday's game against the Rays in Tampa Bay, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Velasquez shifted to the bullpen last week after he turned in an unsightly 5.79 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in his first seven starts of the season, but the White Sox determined he was a better option at the back end of the rotation than Dallas Keuchel, who was recently designated for assignment and released. Lance Lynn (knee) initiated a rehab assignment last weekend and may only need a couple more starts in the minors before he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list and make his season debut, so Velasquez likely won't be in store for a long-term appointment in the rotation if the team's other four starters stay healthy over the next two weeks.