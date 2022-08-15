Velasquez (finger) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Velasquez sustained a finger injury in early July but spent the last two weeks on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte and posted a 4.76 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 5.2 innings over four appearances. While he's worked as a starter and reliever in the majors this year, he'll pitch out of the bullpen now that he's healthy.

More News