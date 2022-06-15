Velasquez (groin) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start against the Tigers.

Velasquez hasn't pitched since May 24 due to his left groin strain, but he'll return to the mound to start Wednesday's series finale in Detroit. Over his five outings prior to his absence, the right-hander posted a 4.56 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 23.2 innings.