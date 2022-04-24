Velasquez (0-2) took the loss Saturday, giving up five runs on eight hits and a walk over 3.1 innings as the White Sox were downed 9-2 by the Twins. He struck out six.
Half of the hits off Velasquez went for extra bases, including homers in the fourth inning by Ryan Jeffers and Byron Buxton that chased the right-hander from the game. While Velasquez does have a decent 22.0 percent strikeout rate through three starts, his 6.75 ERA is well-earned thanks to an 11.9 percent walk rate and 2.25 HR/9. Lucas Giolito (abdomen) is due back Sunday, but Velasquez's stint in the rotation may not be over quite yet with Lance Lynn (knee) still out for another month or more.
