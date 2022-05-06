Velasquez is listed as the probable starter for Friday's game against the Red Sox.
Velasquez is coming off his best start of the season after picking up the win Saturday against the Angels with 5.2 scoreless innings. Overall he has a 4.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB across 17.2 innings this year.
