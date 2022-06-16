Velasquez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 13-0 romp over the Tigers, giving up only one hit over 2.2 scoreless innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander was dominant the first time through the Detroit order, but that was about as far as Velasquez was allowed to go in his return from a groin injury that had sidelined him since May 24. Including the game against Boston in which he got hurt, he's tossed 5.2 scoreless, one-hit frames with an 8:1 K:BB over his last two appearances, but Velasquez's 4.93 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB through 38.1 innings on the season are a better reflection of his reliability.