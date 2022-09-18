Velasquez is starting Sunday's game against the Tigers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Tanner Banks, who was recalled from Triple-A, should provide length out of the bullpen in what amounts to a bullpen game. Velasquez has thrown four innings once in the last few months, and has generally thrown fewer than three innings recently, so he probably won't go deep enough to qualify for the win.
