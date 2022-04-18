Velasquez (0-1) took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks in 4.2 innings while striking out five in a 9-3 loss Sunday against the Rays.

In the four-run first inning, Velasquez walked in two runs and made an error that allowed another run to score. The righty calmed down and at one point retired ten straight batters. The 29-year-old has six walks over 8.2 innings this season after setting a career-high with 4.7 walks per nine innings in 2021. His next scheduled start is Friday in Minnesota.