Velasquez allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings Thursday against Kansas City. He did not factor into the decision.

Velasquez allowed at least one earned run in each of his first three innings, including a two-run home run to Hunter Dozier. He's been crushed for combined 11 earned runs across his last two starts -- spanning 10 innings. For the season, Velasquez has a 5.79 ERA with a 28:13 K:BB across 32.2 frames.