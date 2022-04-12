Velasquez is expected to handle four innings Tuesday against the Mariners, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Velasquez looked like a depth option when he signed in mid-March but is already needed in the fourth game of the year after injuries to Lance Lynn (knee) and Lucas Giolito (abdomen). He won't pitch long enough to earn the win Tuesday, which further decreases the fantasy appeal of a pitcher with a career 4.95 ERA and a 6.10 mark over the last two seasons.