Velasquez and the White Sox won't play against the Guardians on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within Cleveland's organization, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Velasquez was slated to make his sixth start of the season Wednesday. The White Sox will likely take increased precautions to make sure their players and staff aren't dealing with COVID-19 cases after playing two games against the Guardians, but it seems likely that Chicago will be able to play its upcoming series against the Yankees. As a result of the postponement, Velasquez is now scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Yankees, per Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com.