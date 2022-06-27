Velasquez has made his last three appearances out of the White Sox bullpen, striking out five and picking up a win across six innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk.

After coming off the 15-day injured list June 15, Velasquez made a 2.2-inning start against the Tigers that same day, but he was moved to the bullpen just a few days later when Michael Kopech was cleared to rejoin the rotation following a brief absence due to a knee injury. Velasquez should be the next man up to enter the rotation when the White Sox next require an additional starter, but he'll serve in a multi-inning relief role until then.