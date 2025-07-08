default-cbs-image
The White Sox outrighted Capra to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

He's no longer on the 40-man roster, but Capra will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The utility player has slashed just .125/.157/.177 in 105 plate appearances in the majors this season between the Brewers and White Sox.

