White Sox's Vinny Capra: Clears waivers, goes to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox outrighted Capra to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
He's no longer on the 40-man roster, but Capra will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The utility player has slashed just .125/.157/.177 in 105 plate appearances in the majors this season between the Brewers and White Sox.
