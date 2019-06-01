White Sox's Welington Castillo: Activated Saturday
Castillo (concussion) was activated from the 7-day injured list prior to Saturday's game against the Indians, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
He ends up missing the minimum seven days with a concussion. Castillo will return to serving as the White Sox's backup catcher, with Seby Zavala getting optioned to Triple-A.
