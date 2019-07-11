White Sox's Welington Castillo: Advances rehab to Triple-A
Castillo (oblique) advanced his rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Castillo has gone 1-for-7 in a pair of rehab games with Double-A Birmingham so far. He appears to be in line to return as Chicago's backup catcher soon after play resumes, possibly as early as Friday.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Beginning rehab stint•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Lands on injured list•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Exits with tight back•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Third straight start•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Gives Sox early lead•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Earns cleanup spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...
-
Second-half sleepers
Looking for some surprise stars for the second half? Chris Towers gives eight of his favorite...