White Sox's Welington Castillo: Back from personal leave
The White Sox activated Castillo (personal) from the family medical emergency leave list ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers. He'll start at catcher and bat fifth in the first game of the twin bill, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Chicago is technically labeling Castillo as its 26th man for the doubleheader, but the White Sox will keep him around as the No. 2 backstop behind James McCann and instead remove someone else from the active roster after the second game of the twin bill. Castillo was away from the White Sox for four days while tending to the family matter.
