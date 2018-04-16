Castillo (knee) is starting at catcher and hitting sixth Monday against the Athletics.

As expected, Castillo is back in action after missing the previous two games with knee soreness. The backstop said he would have returned over the weekend if the White Sox's series against the Twins wasn't cancelled due to inclement weather. Castillo, who is hitting .214/.267/.500 with two homers through nine games this season, will face right-hander Daniel Mengden in his return to action.