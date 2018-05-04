White Sox's Welington Castillo: Battling abdominal pain
Castillo was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to lower abdominal pain, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Omar Narvaez is taking over behind the plate in place of Castillo for at least Thursday's tilt. The team hasn't made any disabled list moves for Castillo, so he should still be considered day-to-day leading up to Friday's game against the Twins.
