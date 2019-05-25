White Sox's Welington Castillo: Battling concussion
Castillo is dealing with a concussion, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Initial reports after Castillo took a foul ball off his mask Friday suggested that the catcher would avoid the concussion protocol, but that evidently changed as he was placed on the 7-day injured list Saturday. Seby Zavala was called up in a corresponding move to back up James McCann.
