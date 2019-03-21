Castillo is currently sidelined with a sore back, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The issue doesn't sound like it will keep Castillo sidelined for too long. The backstop is slated to get some at-bats in a minor-league game Friday before returning to Cactus League action Saturday against the Dodgers. Barring any setbacks, Castillo should be ready to go for the start of the season.

