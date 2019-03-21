White Sox's Welington Castillo: Battling sore back
Castillo is currently sidelined with a sore back, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The issue doesn't sound like it will keep Castillo sidelined for too long. The backstop is slated to get some at-bats in a minor-league game Friday before returning to Cactus League action Saturday against the Dodgers. Barring any setbacks, Castillo should be ready to go for the start of the season.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Cranks first spring homer•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Out for Game 2•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Sits again Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Hits bench Monday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Productive in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...