Castillo (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on Monday night, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Castillo was placed on the 10-day injured list June 18 due to a strained left oblique, and he's been cleared to embark on a rehab stint over the All-Star break. A timeline for his return remains murky, but he figures to need at least a handful of games in the minors to get back up to speed.

More News
Our Latest Stories