White Sox's Welington Castillo: Bows out of lineup
Castillo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.
Castillo had started at catcher or served as the White Sox's designated hitter in each of the previous five games, going a collective 3-for-22 with a pair of doubles during that stretch. James McCann will step in behind the plate for Monday's series opener while AJ Reed handles DH duties.
