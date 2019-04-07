White Sox's Welington Castillo: Cleaning up Sunday
Castillo will start behind the plate and serve as the White Sox's cleanup hitter Sunday against the Mariners.
With the left-handed Wade LeBlanc on the mound for Seattle, the White Sox will drop Yonder Alonso down in the order from his usual No. 4 spot to make room in the heart of the lineup for the right-handed Castillo. The move up in the order could make Castillo a more interesting option in DFS contests than he normally might be.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Heads to bench•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Not starting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Dealing with back issue•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: On bench again Sunday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Draws start Saturday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: On bench for opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...