Castillo will start behind the plate and serve as the White Sox's cleanup hitter Sunday against the Mariners.

With the left-handed Wade LeBlanc on the mound for Seattle, the White Sox will drop Yonder Alonso down in the order from his usual No. 4 spot to make room in the heart of the lineup for the right-handed Castillo. The move up in the order could make Castillo a more interesting option in DFS contests than he normally might be.