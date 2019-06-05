White Sox's Welington Castillo: Cleaning up Wednesday
Castillo will start at catcher and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Nationals.
The cleanup assignment will enhance Castillo's DFS appeal, but his season-long outlook remains hindered by James McCann's presence atop the depth chart. With McCann maintaining an .876 OPS for the season and drawing rave reviews from the White Sox's pitching staff for his work behind the dish, Castillo doesn't project to receive more than a couple starts per week.
