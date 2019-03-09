Castillo went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Angels.

Castillo clubbed a two-run blast over the wall in center in the fourth inning, his first of spring training. The 31-year-old backstop is now batting .294 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in camp.

