Castillo went 1-for-5 with a homer and five RBI in Sunday's 11-10 loss to Seattle.

Castillo's fifth-inning grand slam gave the White Sox an 8-5 lead that would last until his bullpen's late-game meltdown. The 32-year-old catcher is up to 10 long balls with 35 RBI on the season.

