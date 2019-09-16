White Sox's Welington Castillo: Crushes grand slam
Castillo went 1-for-5 with a homer and five RBI in Sunday's 11-10 loss to Seattle.
Castillo's fifth-inning grand slam gave the White Sox an 8-5 lead that would last until his bullpen's late-game meltdown. The 32-year-old catcher is up to 10 long balls with 35 RBI on the season.
