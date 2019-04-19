White Sox's Welington Castillo: Day off Friday
Castillo is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.
Castillo will head to the bench for the second time in the last three games as James McCann will catch Carlos Rodon. The pair have split time fairly evenly thus far behind the plate, with Castillo making 10 starts to McCann's nine.
