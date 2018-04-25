White Sox's Welington Castillo: Day off Wednesday
Castillo is not in the lineup against the Mariners on Wednesday.
Castillo will retreat to the bench following six straight starts as Omar Narvaez handles the catching duties for the series finale. Over 16 games this season, Castillo is hitting .250 with a .739 OPS.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Sits out Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Returns to action•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Back in action Monday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Likely to return Monday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Held out again Thursday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...