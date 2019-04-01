White Sox's Welington Castillo: Dealing with back issue
Castillo has a lower-back issue that prevents him from catching on consecutive days, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This explains why James McCann has started two of the first three games, including Lucas Giolito's gem of a start Sunday. Castillo played the second game of the season Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a walk.
