Castillo will start at catcher and bat seventh Saturday against the Royals, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

The White Sox surprisingly went with James McCann behind the dish in Thursday's season opener, but that may have just been a result of manager Rick Renteria wanting to use the backstop as a personal catcher for southpaw Carlos Rodon. Castillo will check into the starting nine and is still expected to see the bulk of the action at catcher in 2019.