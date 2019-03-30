White Sox's Welington Castillo: Draws start Saturday
Castillo will start at catcher and bat seventh Saturday against the Royals, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
The White Sox surprisingly went with James McCann behind the dish in Thursday's season opener, but that may have just been a result of manager Rick Renteria wanting to use the backstop as a personal catcher for southpaw Carlos Rodon. Castillo will check into the starting nine and is still expected to see the bulk of the action at catcher in 2019.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: On bench for opener•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Rejoins lineup•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Battling sore back•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Cranks first spring homer•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Out for Game 2•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...