Castillo batted cleanup and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Nationals.

Castillo, who entered the game batting .174, is an unlikely cleanup hitter, but he delivered the game-tying home run in the eighth inning before the White Sox lost in the ninth. Manager Rick Renteria isn't about the tax lead catcher James McCann, so he'll get Castillo in the lineup two-to-three times per week, in most instances catching Dylan Covey, Wednesday's starter, and Manny Banuelos.