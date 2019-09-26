Play

Castillo went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Indians.

Castillo padded the White Sox's lead with his seventh-inning home run. He entered mid-game as the designated hitter after Matt Skole was removed due to abdominal tightness. His playing time has taken hit over the final month of the season as the White Sox take a look at rookie Zack Collins, who started at catcher Wednesday and has served regularly as the DH during September.

