White Sox's Welington Castillo: Enters midgame, homers
Castillo went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Indians.
Castillo padded the White Sox's lead with his seventh-inning home run. He entered midgame as the designated hitter after Matt Skole was removed due to abdominal tightness. His playing time has taken hit over the final month of the season as the White Sox take a look at rookie Zack Collins, who started at catcher Wednesday and has served regularly as the DH during September.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Crushes grand slam•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Goes 3-for-5 with long ball•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Pops pinch-hit homer•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Sitting Monday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Heads to bench•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Homers in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start