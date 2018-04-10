White Sox's Welington Castillo: Exits with sore knee Tuesday
Castillo exited Tuesday's game against the Rays due to right knee soreness.
The White Sox are considering Castillo day-to-day, although additional information regarding his status should become available soon. Upon Castillo's departure, Omar Narvaez entered the game to serve as Chicago's backstop.
