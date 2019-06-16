White Sox's Welington Castillo: Exits with tight back
Castillo was removed in the bottom of the fourth inning of Sunday's game against the Yankees after experiencing lower-back tightness.
Castillo recorded a base hit in his lone at-bat before being pulled in favor of Yonder Alonso the next time his turn in the batting order came up. The White Sox plan to re-evaluate Castillo on Monday, at which time the team should have a better read on his status heading into its five-game week.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Third straight start•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Gives Sox early lead•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Earns cleanup spot•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Cleaning up Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Activated Saturday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Nearing return to action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...