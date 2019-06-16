Castillo was removed in the bottom of the fourth inning of Sunday's game against the Yankees after experiencing lower-back tightness.

Castillo recorded a base hit in his lone at-bat before being pulled in favor of Yonder Alonso the next time his turn in the batting order came up. The White Sox plan to re-evaluate Castillo on Monday, at which time the team should have a better read on his status heading into its five-game week.