Castillo (personal) is on track to rejoin the team for Tuesday's doubleheader against Detroit, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Castillo was placed on the family medical emergency leave list Friday, but his absence is expected to be brief. Seby Zavala was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on the 25-man roster for Castillo's return.

