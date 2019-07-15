White Sox's Welington Castillo: Expected to return during trip
Castillo (oblique) is expected to be activated off the injured list during the White Sox's road trip, Daryl Van Shouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Chicago kicks off a road trip Monday in Kansas City, then moves on to Tampa for the rest of the week. Castillo is 4-for-14 since moving his rehab to Triple-A Charlotte and has 21 plate appearances overall while on rehab. His return likely spells the end to Zack Collins' stay in the majors.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Advances rehab to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Beginning rehab stint•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Lands on injured list•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Exits with tight back•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Third straight start•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Gives Sox early lead•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.