Castillo (oblique) is expected to be activated off the injured list during the White Sox's road trip, Daryl Van Shouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Chicago kicks off a road trip Monday in Kansas City, then moves on to Tampa for the rest of the week. Castillo is 4-for-14 since moving his rehab to Triple-A Charlotte and has 21 plate appearances overall while on rehab. His return likely spells the end to Zack Collins' stay in the majors.