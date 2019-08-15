Castillo went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 13-9 win over the Astros.

Castillo has hit in five straight starts, going 8-for-20 with a home run and five RBI. He served as the designated hitter against left-hander Wade Miley. Castillo had been getting regular work as the DH when not catching, but he appears to have taken a back seat to the the left-handed hitting Matt Skole, who has been the White Sox's primary DH since being called up earlier this month.