Castillo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

The catcher's first homer of the year was a clutch one, as he took Brad Boxberger deep in the eighth inning to produce the game-winning runs. Castillo still has a woeful .107/.324/.214 slash line through 10 games, but Monday's heroics may provide the confidence boost he needs to get on track.

