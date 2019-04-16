White Sox's Welington Castillo: Finally goes yard
Castillo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-4 win over the Royals.
The catcher's first homer of the year was a clutch one, as he took Brad Boxberger deep in the eighth inning to produce the game-winning runs. Castillo still has a woeful .107/.324/.214 slash line through 10 games, but Monday's heroics may provide the confidence boost he needs to get on track.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Gets breather Sunday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Cleaning up Sunday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Heads to bench•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Not starting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Dealing with back issue•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: On bench again Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...