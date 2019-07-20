White Sox's Welington Castillo: Fourth straight start
Castillo will serve as the White Sox's designated hitter and will bat fifth Saturday against the Rays.
Castillo has stuck in the lineup for each of the past four games as either a DH or catcher. He and James McCann are expected to fill either lineup spot for the majority of Chicago's games, which will likely result in AJ Reed moving into more of a bench role.
