White Sox's Welington Castillo: Gets breather Sunday
Castillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Castillo will hit the bench after starting in five of the White Sox's past six games. James McCann will fill in for Castillo behind the plate, catching starting pitcher Carlos Rodon.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Cleaning up Sunday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Heads to bench•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Not starting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Dealing with back issue•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: On bench again Sunday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Draws start Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...