Castillo went 1-for-4 with a grand slam home run in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Nationals.

Castillo, who entered the night hitting .200 with runners in scoring position, jumped on a Patrick Corbin fastball with the bases loaded in the first inning. It was his fifth homer and second in four games. The temptation to lean on James McCann, who is having a career year with the bat, has led to Castillo seeing fewer opportunities. However, with the struggling Yonder Alonso no longer the everyday designated hitter, White Sox manager Rick Renteria has used McCann as the DH twice in the last three games. If that arrangement holds, Castillo will get into the starting lineup more frequently.

