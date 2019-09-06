Castillo went 3-for-5 a home run, two doubles, three RBI and two runs in a 7-1 victory against the Indians on Thursday.

The 32-year-old is struggling to stay above the Mendoza Line, but he does have four homers in the last 16 games, including two in his most recent four contests. Castillo isn't hot enough in other categories, though, to make him usable in most leagues. He is batting .209 with nine home runs, 10 RBI and 16 runs in 201 at-bats this season.