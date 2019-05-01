White Sox's Welington Castillo: Heads to bench
Castillo is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's Doubleheader against the Orioles, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Castillo will sit for the first half of Wednesday's twin bill while James McCann gets the start behind the dish. Look for Castillo to rejoin the starting lineup for Game 2.
