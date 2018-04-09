White Sox's Welington Castillo: Heads to bench Monday
Castillo is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Brain Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-TImes reports.
Castillo will head to the bench for a breather after starting the previous two games and six of the past seven behind the dish. Omar Narvaez will start at backstop and hit ninth in his place.
