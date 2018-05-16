Castillo is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

With the White Sox facing a quick turnaround Wednesday following their 7-0 loss in the series opener, it's no surprise Castillo will be gifted the day off after going 1-for-4 while playing all nine innings behind the plate Tuesday night. Omar Narvaez checks in behind the plate and will bat seventh.