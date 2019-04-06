White Sox's Welington Castillo: Heads to bench
Castillo is not starting Saturday against Seattle.
The White Sox continue to alternate their catchers, with James McCann taking his turn in Saturday's contest. Expect Castillo back in the lineup Sunday if the pattern continues.
