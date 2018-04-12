Castillo (knee) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Minnesota.

Castillo will miss a second straight game after leaving Tuesday's contest with right knee soreness. It doesn't appear as though he's dealing with anything more severe, as manager Rick Renteria acknowledged that the catcher should be considered day-to-day prior to Wednesday's game. Omar Narvaez will draw another start in his place for Thursday's series opener.

